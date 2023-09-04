Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 177.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 141,386 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Xperi worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Xperi in the first quarter valued at $532,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xperi in the first quarter valued at $607,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Xperi by 29.9% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 112,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 25,797 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Xperi by 37.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Xperi by 112.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

XPER opened at $11.74 on Monday. Xperi Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.94 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 150.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xperi Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

