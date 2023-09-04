Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 54,497 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,017 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RDY opened at $68.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average of $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $73.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.67 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

RDY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

