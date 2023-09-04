Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,793 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of M.D.C. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 74.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 110,564 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 57.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in M.D.C. by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $133,118.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,734 shares in the company, valued at $948,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other M.D.C. news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $990,759.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,980,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $133,118.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,382,941 shares of company stock worth $61,414,904. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

M.D.C. stock opened at $48.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average is $42.60. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 3.71. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $51.94.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.55. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

