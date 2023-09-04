Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 30,995 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,995 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iQIYI Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:IQ opened at $5.11 on Monday. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 0.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on iQIYI
About iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iQIYI
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.