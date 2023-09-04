Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 30,995 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,995 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $5.11 on Monday. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 0.66.

IQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

