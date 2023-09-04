Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 416,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 85,795 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,182,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 156,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,864,720.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,613.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,864,720.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,613.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,664,673 shares of company stock valued at $50,007,649. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.04.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $15.18 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -506.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.80.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

