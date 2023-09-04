Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $30,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $149.56 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $158.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.99 and its 200-day moving average is $137.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $542,183.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $780,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,067.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

