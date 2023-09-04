Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $118,827,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after buying an additional 610,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 122.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,863,000 after buying an additional 443,136 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 368.1% in the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 333,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,334,000 after buying an additional 262,596 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PKG stock opened at $149.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.43.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $780,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,067.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $780,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,067.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.