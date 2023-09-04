OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

OTC Markets Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCM opened at $56.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24. OTC Markets Group has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 85.57%. The business had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 million. On average, analysts predict that OTC Markets Group will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, a dealer system to view and publish quotes; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN), a dealer network model with auto-execution functionality; OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB), a matching engine model that allows for the distribution of market data.

