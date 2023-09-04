OpenBlox (OBX) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $75.30 million and $2,263.28 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OpenBlox has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

