Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 297,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $28,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $80.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.77. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,638. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

