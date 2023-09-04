Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $435.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $438.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $396.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. STF Management LP bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 114.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

