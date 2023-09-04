Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $435.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

