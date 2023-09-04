Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) & Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Head to Head Analysis

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report) and Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Jupiter Wellness and Oddity Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Oddity Tech 0 5 2 0 2.29

Profitability

Oddity Tech has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.58%. Given Oddity Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than Jupiter Wellness.

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and Oddity Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Wellness -210.13% -211.48% -117.20% Oddity Tech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and Oddity Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Wellness $6.20 million 5.18 -$15.22 million ($0.55) -2.13 Oddity Tech $324.52 million 7.31 $21.73 million N/A N/A

Oddity Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Wellness.

Summary

Oddity Tech beats Jupiter Wellness on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Israel.

