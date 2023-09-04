Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.09 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $261.91 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,634.82 or 0.06307821 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00038261 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00017163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026331 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00012507 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04032026 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $7,038,200.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.