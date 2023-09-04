Oak Associates Ltd. OH Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.7% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $135.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $138.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,043 shares of company stock worth $7,411,558. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

