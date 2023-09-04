Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Stock Holdings Lifted by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,572 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 77.4% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NUSC opened at $37.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

