NULS One Day Trading Volume Tops $612,169.42 (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $18.11 million and $612,169.42 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 124,589,974 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

