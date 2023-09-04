NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Capital One Financial started coverage on NOV in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:NOV opened at $21.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91. NOV has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

