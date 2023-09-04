NorthWestern (NWE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

NorthWestern (NYSE: NWE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/25/2023 – NorthWestern was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/23/2023 – NorthWestern is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2023 – NorthWestern is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – NorthWestern is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – NorthWestern had its price target lowered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $59.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – NorthWestern had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $59.00.

7/27/2023 – NorthWestern was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

7/21/2023 – NorthWestern had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/7/2023 – NorthWestern had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $46.00 to $48.00.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $50.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. Analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 85.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3,833.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

