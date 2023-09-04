NorthWestern (NWE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

NorthWestern (NYSE: NWE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/25/2023 – NorthWestern was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 8/23/2023 – NorthWestern is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/23/2023 – NorthWestern is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – NorthWestern is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – NorthWestern had its price target lowered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $59.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2023 – NorthWestern had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $59.00.
- 7/27/2023 – NorthWestern was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.
- 7/21/2023 – NorthWestern had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2023 – NorthWestern had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $46.00 to $48.00.
NorthWestern Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $50.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45.
NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. Analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NorthWestern Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of NorthWestern
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3,833.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWestern
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.