Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Northrim BanCorp has a payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Northrim BanCorp Price Performance

NRIM opened at $42.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.55. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $239.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.42). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $32.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Insider Transactions at Northrim BanCorp

In other news, Director Marilyn Romano acquired 982 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $39,967.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at $40,984.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 589.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

