Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Position Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.55.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS stock opened at $77.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average is $79.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

