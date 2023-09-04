Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTRS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $77.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $100.74.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

About Northern Trust

(Get Free Report

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.