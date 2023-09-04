Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,406 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of APA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of APA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 35.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

APA opened at $45.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 3.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The company’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

