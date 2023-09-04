Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,437 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $114.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $125.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,785,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,144 shares of company stock valued at $23,012,041. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.