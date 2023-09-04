Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.11 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $12.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.28). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.05 million. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -240.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

