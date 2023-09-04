Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 23.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 15.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $98.84 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.20.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leidos

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.