Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 888 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 165.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Natixis bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SSNC opened at $57.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

