Newmont Co. (NGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on September 21st

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

Newmont Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE NGT opened at C$53.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.38. Newmont has a one year low of C$51.30 and a one year high of C$76.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.87 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont will post 4.1628818 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

