NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 305 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,638. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $80.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.77. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

