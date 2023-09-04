NewEdge Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.2 %

WEC stock opened at $83.11 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $107.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

