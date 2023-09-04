NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 8,508 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $60.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average is $58.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

