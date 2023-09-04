NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Natixis bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $99.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $78.84 and a one year high of $104.04.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $921.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $1,247,774.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,402,760.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $1,247,774.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,402,760.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $28,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,909. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

