NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 203,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,532,000 after acquiring an additional 164,829 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 207.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.5% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,792,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $155.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $3,948,668.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,163,110.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

