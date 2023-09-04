NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 27,705 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,705 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $56.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

