NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 9.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NUE

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $172.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.34 and a 200-day moving average of $156.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.