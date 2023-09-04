NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 246 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 702.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $132.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $136.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.62.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.