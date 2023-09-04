NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NCR were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,366,000 after purchasing an additional 953,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NCR by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,299,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 386,370 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,252,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,960,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NCR by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,587 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,294,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,307,000 after acquiring an additional 263,029 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NCR shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

NCR Stock Performance

NYSE NCR opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.