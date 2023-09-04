NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stake Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,512 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,569,000 after buying an additional 66,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,177,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on NBT Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on NBT Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NBTB opened at $34.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $48.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.91.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Articles

