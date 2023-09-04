Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,498 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 51.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $740,540 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $51.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.91. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $69.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

