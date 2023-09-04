Nano Price Reaches $0.64 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, Nano has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00002476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $85.51 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25,917.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00247094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.68 or 0.00747315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014142 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.79 or 0.00550934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00059393 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00118067 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

