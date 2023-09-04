M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,559 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $30.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $44.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 10.84%. Analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.05%.

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 902,500 shares in the company, valued at $28,040,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 902,500 shares in the company, valued at $28,040,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,025,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. TheStreet raised Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

