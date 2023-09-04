M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 221,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 82,948 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,265.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:LYV opened at $84.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 190.42%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.