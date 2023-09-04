M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Holdings Boosted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. KBC Group NV boosted its position in M&T Bank by 501.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 72,308 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in M&T Bank by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after buying an additional 42,798 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in M&T Bank by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,881,000 after buying an additional 72,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $125.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $192.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.31.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTB. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.91.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

