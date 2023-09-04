Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after buying an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,187,000 after buying an additional 1,907,764 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,524,000 after buying an additional 293,326 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,370,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $524.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $529.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.74. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $44,126,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

