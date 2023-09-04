Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,692 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 2.2 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $69.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

