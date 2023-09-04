Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1418 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

Monadelphous Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MOPHY opened at C$7.44 on Monday. Monadelphous Group has a 12-month low of C$7.44 and a 12-month high of C$7.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOPHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Monadelphous Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monadelphous Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd.

Monadelphous Group Company Profile

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

