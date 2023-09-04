Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 261.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,887 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,086,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,721,000 after buying an additional 1,473,452 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 41.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 21,101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,989,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,494,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 273,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 65,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

