Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Position Reduced by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $132,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 46.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 45,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,594 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 42.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $291,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,470.14.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,222.50 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,268.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1,376.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

