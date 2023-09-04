Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Masco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Masco by 45.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 105.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,240 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,207. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $59.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

