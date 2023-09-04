Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.12% of PROG worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PROG in the first quarter valued at about $4,770,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PROG by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in PROG by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PROG by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Stock Performance

NYSE PRG opened at $34.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.12. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $44.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $592.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.09 million. PROG had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 29.79%. Research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRG. KeyCorp raised their price target on PROG from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 5th.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

